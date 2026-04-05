US Depletes Key Stealth Missile Stockpile Amid Intensive Iran War Operations



The United States has deployed a significant portion of its long-range AGM-158 JASSM-ER stealth cruise missiles in ongoing operations related to the Iran conflict, drawing from global stockpiles to sustain strike capabilities.





According to reports, the U.S. had approximately 2,300 of these missiles before the conflict, with only around 425 now remaining available worldwide. The extensive use of these precision long-range weapons has raised concerns about reduced readiness for other potential conflicts.





Defense analysts indicate that replenishing these advanced missiles could take several years due to production limitations, highlighting the strategic impact of sustained high-intensity operations.



Source: Bloomberg