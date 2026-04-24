US developing plans to target Iran’s Strait of Hormuz defenses if ceasefire collapses

US military officials are developing new plans to target Iran’s capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz in the event the ceasefire with Iran falls apart, according to multiple sources.

The options, among several sets of target types under consideration, include strikes with a particular focus on “dynamic targeting” of Iran’s capabilities around the Strait of Hormuz, southern Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, the sources said, describing potential attacks against small fast attack boats, minelaying vessels and other asymmetric assets that have helped Tehran effectively shut down those key waterways and use them as leverage over the US.

While the military has targeted Iran’s Navy, much of the first month of bombing was focused on targets away from the strait that would allow the US military to strike further inside Iran itself. The new plans call for a much more concentrated bombing campaign around strategic waterways.