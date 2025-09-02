US DIASPORA INVITES PRESIDENTIAL  HOPEFUL CHRISTOPHER  KANG’OMBE

US DIASPORA INVITES KANG’OMBE



By Darious Kapembwa



KAMFINSA PF member of parliament and presidential hopeful Christopher Kang’ombe has left for the United States of America at the invitation of Zambians living there.





Kang’ombe’s announcement of having a presidential ambition has aroused the interest of Zambians in the diaspora and other interest groups that want to engage with him on his theme, “Redefining Politics through ideas for Development”, especially his emphasis on allowing Zambians to play a bigger role in the development of their own country via key sectors of the economy.





“Basically people hear how we are going to do things differently. They want to know how we will work with all Zambians at home and abroad to develop our country. The message is clear, we have to redefine politics by focussing on ideas for development rather than name-calling and unnecessary bickering that does not solve problems,” he told The Magbet in an interview before departure. “So we are poised for a new chapter and at the same time we are thrilled that people are interested to listen to us and invited us.”





He is scheduled to undertake various engagements on public policy matters under the same theme.



The youthful leader will meet individuals and institutions that work to advance democracy and good governance





He is also expected to speak at several dialogue meetings and engage with Zambians based in America before returning home for the official opening of Parliament on September 12, 2025.





Since his rise to the political stage, Kang’ombe has been advocating for new approaches to politics by focusing more on ideas for development, with particular emphasis on the participation of Zambians in key sectors such as mining and energy.



The Magnet



02nd September 2025