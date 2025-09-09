US Embassy Says Zimbabweans Face Greater Difficulty Qualifying For Visas

US Embassy Warns Of Greater Difficulty For Zimbabwe Visa Applicants

The United States Embassy in Harare has warned that Zimbabweans applying for visas may now face greater difficulty qualifying, as the pause on visa services in Zimbabwe remains in place.

Embassy issues statement

In a post on 8 September 2025, the U.S. Embassy in Harare confirmed that non-immigrant visa services in Zimbabwe remain suspended. The Embassy advised residents to apply at the U.S. Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Embassy wrote:

“The pause on visa services in Zimbabwe remains in effect. Zimbabwean residents applying for nonimmigrant visas may only apply at the U.S. Consulate General in Johannesburg. If you are not a resident of Zimbabwe, you must apply at a U.S. embassy or consulate in your country of habitual residence.”

It further cautioned applicants about the challenges of applying outside one’s country of residence.

“Please note: Applicants who schedule nonimmigrant visa interviews at a U.S. embassy or consulate outside their country of nationality or residence may face greater difficulty qualifying for the visa. Visa application fees are nonrefundable.”

The Embassy also reminded applicants that waiting times for visa appointments differ depending on location.

Zimbabweans react with anger

The announcement triggered a wave of reactions online, with many Zimbabweans expressing anger and frustration.

One user, Kudzai Mutisi (@KMutisi), posted:

“Just close the useless embassy.”

Another, Capt. Tarisai Masimba (@TarisaiMasimba_), reacted bluntly:

“Get lost.”

Similar sentiments came from Peace Ngara (@iamPeaceNgara), who wrote:

“We don’t need you America, close it we will be grateful.”

Others, however, expressed appreciation for the clarity. Mxolisi Ndlovu (@mxolisin) commented:

“Thank you for the information, very clear and much appreciated.”

Calls for government action

Some Zimbabweans demanded that their government intervene in the matter. Tinaye Mude (@MudeTinaye67828) tagged officials in his response:

“@nickmangwana has @MoFA_ZW engaged to address the impase? How far?”

Others dismissed the Embassy’s message altogether. Asher (@keviazim) wrote:

“We don’t care about your Visa.”

Several users also used the announcement to criticise U.S. foreign policy. RealComrade (@hlengwe_finest) declared:

“Alexander the Great fool is at the helm of America by the time he is out of office America will be just a useless Empire…”

Another, DENIS (@deemativ), remarked:

“Nothing good coming out of USA. This is one announcement that passes with no one caring. We have an all weather friend now.”

There were also calls for reciprocity. Malvin Mutirwara (@kudzimutcom) suggested:

“The Billions of money African paid US ViSAs might be used very effectively in Africa and we should charge the same amount that Western country charges to people/tourists visiting our great continent of Africa.”

For now, Zimbabweans who wish to travel to the United States face the prospect of longer waits, costly travel to South Africa, and stricter visa approval processes.

