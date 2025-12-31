US EMBASSY SUSPENDS VISA ISSUANCE



The United States Embassy in Lusaka has announced that, effective January 2026, it will suspend the issuance of visas to Zambian nationals and citizens of 38 other countries.





Angola, Togo, Gabon, Senegal, Venezuela, and Zambia are among the affected countries.





In a statement, the embassy said the suspension is aimed at limiting the entry of foreign nationals in order to protect the security of the United States.





However, the embassy noted that applicants whose entry may be restricted can still submit visa applications and schedule interviews, although they may be deemed ineligible for visa issuance or admission into the United States.



Diamond TV