US expands enlistment age as questions grow over potential ground force readiness





The US decision to raise the Army enlistment age to 42 is drawing attention beyond recruitment, as analysts assess its potential link to long-term force readiness amid rising tensions with Iran.





While the policy is officially aimed at widening the recruitment pool, the timing has fueled speculation that Washington is quietly preparing for scenarios requiring sustained manpower, including possible ground operations.





A higher age cap increases available personnel in the short term, but experts note that large-scale ground deployments would still face significant logistical and political constraints, making rapid escalation unlikely without broader mobilization.





In the context of a potential conflict with Iran, most military assessments continue to favor airpower, naval dominance, and precision strikes over full ground invasion, given the scale, terrain, and asymmetric capabilities involved.





However, the policy shift signals a strategic hedge—suggesting that while ground operations remain a lower-probability scenario, the US is incrementally reinforcing its flexibility should the conflict expand beyond current expectations.