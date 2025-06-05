US extends tariff pause on many Chinese goods until August

United States has extended the tariff pause on certain Chinese goods until August 31, 2025.

The decision comes as part of ongoing trade negotiations between China and the United States to resolve their trade war.

This follows a 90-day tariff reduction agreement back in May 2025, where U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports dropped from 145% to 30%,.

At that time, it was agreed that Chinese tariffs on United States goods also reduce from 125% to 10%.

The two economic powerhouse had a round of talks weeks ago but the meeting didn’t didn’t yield any positive agreement between them.

The current extension aims to provide relief for businesses and consumers, stabilize supply chains.

It is believed this will go a long way to benefit both parties by allowing more time for the trade talks to find a solution.

However, the 30% U.S. tariff, combined with pre-existing duties, still poses challenges for importers, potentially leading to higher prices and supply chain disruptions.