us faces missile shortage risk after heavy use in iran conflict



The United States is facing growing concerns over a potential missile shortage if a new conflict emerges in the near future, following extensive use of its arsenal during the war with Iran.





Defense experts warn that the high volume of missile deployments has created a “near-term risk,” raising questions about whether stockpiles would be sufficient to sustain another large-scale conflict in the coming years.





The situation highlights a critical pressure point for Washington balancing ongoing military commitments while maintaining readiness for future threats.