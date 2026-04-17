US Forces Prepared for Combat as Iran Deal Remains Elusive, Says Defense Secretary Hegseth





Washington, D.C.– U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced today that American forces in the Middle East are ready to resume combat operations immediately if Iran fails to agree to a peace deal. This statement comes amidst ongoing efforts to pressure Tehran, which includes a naval blockade on all ships entering or leaving Iranian ports.





During a Pentagon briefing, Secretary Hegseth emphasized, “You Iran, can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran. But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy.” He also warned the Iranian leadership, stating, “this is not a fair fight, and we know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to.”





General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reiterated the military’s readiness, confirming that U.S. forces are “ready to resume major combat operations at literally a moment’s notice.”

He further detailed that U.S. Navy ships would intercept and warn any vessel attempting to break the blockade, with enforcement occurring in both international and Iranian territorial waters. So far, 13 ships have turned back to avoid confrontation, and no boardings have taken place.





This development highlights the escalating tensions and the critical juncture in diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation with Iran.



Source: Arab News (originally reported by Reuters) – April 16, 2026