US Forces Strike Iranian Drone Control Site Near Strait of Hormuz



U.S. forces reportedly intercepted four Iranian one-way attack drones and carried out airstrikes on a ground control station in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, according to American officials familiar with the operation.





The targeted site was allegedly preparing to launch a fifth drone near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes.





U.S. officials stated the operation was conducted as a “proportional self-defense action,” claiming the drones posed a potential threat to American naval assets and commercial vessels operating in the region.





Washington also argued the strikes were intended to prevent further escalation and preserve the fragile ceasefire framework that has reportedly been in place since early April.





The latest confrontation marks another sharp rise in tensions between the United States and Iran as security concerns continue to grow across the Persian Gulf.