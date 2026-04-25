US freezes $344 million in cryptocurrency tied to Iran, Treasury says

The United States has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency linked to Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday, as Washington intensifies financial pressure on Tehran.

“Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is sanctioning multiple wallets tied to Iran — resulting in the freeze of $344 million in cryptocurrency.”

In a post on X, Bessent said the Treasury Department would continue to pursue what he described as an aggressive economic campaign against Iran.

“Under Economic Fury, @USTreasury will continue to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds. We will follow the money that Tehran is desperately attempting to move outside of the country and target all financial lifelines tied to the regime.”