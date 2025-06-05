US has warned UK and France not to recognize a Palestinian state ahead of upcoming conference

The United States has sent some strong caution to the United Kingdom and France against recognizing a Palestinian state.

The US is particularly sending the caution in the context of a UN conference scheduled for June 17-20, 2025.

There will be a huge conference in New York, which will be co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia to discuss the two-state solution.

According to reports, the U.S. views such recognition as potentially undermining direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

The US argued that that a Palestinian state should emerge through bilateral talks rather than unilateral actions.

France has been actively pushing for European countries, including the UK, to recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming conference.

French President Emmanuel Macron said it as a step toward peace and a potential trigger for reciprocal recognition of Israel by some Middle Eastern states.

The UK, while engaged in discussions with France and Saudi Arabia, is however treading cautiously not to offend Israel in the process.