US introduces new work permit fees effective July 22

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced new and increased fees for several immigration applications, including asylum and employment authorisation, under the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill.

The changes take effect from July 22, 2025.

According to a Federal Register notice issued on July 18, 2025, all immigration forms postmarked on or after July 22 must include the updated fees.

Submissions that do not comply with the new fee structure will be rejected from August 21, USCIS said.

Key changes include the introduction of a $100 fee for Form I-589, used to apply for asylum and withholding of removal. In addition, applicants with pending asylum cases will be required to pay a $100 Annual Asylum Fee (AAF) each calendar year while their application remains undecided.

USCIS also announced revised fees for Form I-765, which is used to apply for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). Initial EAD applications will now cost $550, while renewals or extensions will be charged $275. A separate $275 fee applies to EADs filed after approval of re-parole via Form I-131.

A new $250 fee now applies to applicants filing Form I-360 under the Special Immigrant Juvenile category. Meanwhile, the fee for registering for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) using Form I-821 has increased tenfold, from $50 to $500.

The USCIS clarified that the new H.R. 1-related fees are separate from existing USCIS fees and are not eligible for fee waivers.

“These additional fees are required by statute and cannot be waived, regardless of an applicant’s eligibility for a USCIS fee waiver,” the agency said.

For asylum applications filed after October 1, 2024, USCIS said applicants will be required to pay the AAF beginning on the one-year anniversary of their filing date and annually thereafter, for as long as the application remains pending.

The new rule also affects the validity periods of work permits. Under the updated policy, EADs issued to parolees will not exceed one year or the duration of parole, whichever is shorter. TPS beneficiaries will also receive work permits valid for a maximum of one year or the length of their TPS designation.

Additional fee adjustments for other forms—including Form I-131 (Application for Travel Document) and Form I-102 (Application for Replacement/Initial Nonimmigrant Arrival-Departure Document)—will be announced later, USCIS said.