US, Iran close to 60-day ceasefire extension deal – FT

The United States and Iran are close to extending their ceasefire by 60 days under a framework that would gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz and launch discussions over Tehran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, the Financial Times reported citing mediators and people briefed on the talks.

Mediators believe they are closing in on a deal to extend the US ceasefire with Iran by 60 days and lay the framework for discussions on the Islamic republic’s nuclear program, the report said.