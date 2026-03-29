US-Israel Airstrikes Take Out Top Iranian Nuclear Weapons Boss



Murad Ali Fouladvand, director of Iran’s SPND nuclear research organization and a central figure in the regime’s covert push for atomic weapons, has been eliminated in recent US and Israeli airstrikes. Iranian sources confirm the strike hit in Borujerd, killing Fouladvand along with family members.





Fouladvand led SPND, the successor outfit to Iran’s pre-2004 nuclear weapons program, overseeing dual-use technologies that advanced Tehran’s forbidden bomb ambitions. The US had already sanctioned him for his role in the threat.





This is no random hit. Fouladvand survived a June 2025 attack during the 12-day war that killed his wife, Masoumeh Pirhadi. He did not dodge justice a second time.