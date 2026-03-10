US–ISRAEL RIFT ERUPTS: Washington ‘Dismayed’ After Israeli Strikes Hit Iranian Fuel Depots





Tensions are rising between Washington and Tel Aviv after Israeli airstrikes reportedly hit dozens of Iranian fuel depots, triggering what insiders describe as the first major disagreement between the two allies since the conflict began just eight days ago.





According to a report by Axios, officials in the United States government were “dismayed” after Israel targeted around 30 fuel storage facilities across Iran some of which are believed to supply civilian needs.





Sources say Washington had been informed in advance that Israel planned more limited strikes against Iranian military infrastructure. Instead, the wider attacks have raised alarm inside the White House and the U.S. State Department.





American officials fear the strikes could strengthen domestic support for Iran’s leadership while also sending global oil prices surging, potentially worsening international economic pressures.





The episode marks the first visible crack in US–Israel coordination since hostilities escalated last week signalling that even close allies may be diverging on how far the conflict should go.