US-Israeli coalition bombs apartment building in Tehran, killing 40 innocent people, including a 1-year-old girl, after Trump vows to unleash “death, fire, and fury!”





Last night, the president promised to unleash horrific violence against Iran, saying “we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back as a nation again,” Trump threatened Monday night. “Death, fire, and fury will rain upon them.”





The military was already making good on that promise, striking a residential building near Resalat Square in Tehran, a heavily populated part of the city, killing dozens of people. Footage filmed by rescuers showed them pulling the body of a one-year-old girl from the rubble.





Can you imagine what the reaction would be if Iran bombed a New York City apartment building?



But that’s what Iran has had to deal with every single day. According to the Iranian Red Crescent humanitarian group, 13,785 civilian buildings have been damaged in the US-Israeli attacks, including 11,293 housing units, 2,383 commercial buildings, and 65 schools.





30% of the civilians killed in the bombing have been children, and the Iranian death toll has risen to 1255.





We cannot allow these kinds of horrific war crimes to be normalized. In each of those homes lived a family just like yours or mine, people who love their children like we do, go grocery shopping like we do, and live under an authoritarian, tyrannical leader they would like to replace just like we do.- Occupy Democrats