US Justice Department releases 30,000 more Epstein files with Trump mentioned severally

The US Justice Department released another large trove of Jeffrey Epstein documents on Tuesday morning, 23 December, containing US President Donald Trump’s name and the number of times he flew on Epstein’s private jet.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the DOJ said in a statement Tuesday morning about the 30,000 pages of documents. “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims,” the statement concluded.

The new documents come after the Epstein files were initially released on Friday and heavily redacted. Never-before-seen photos included Bill Clinton with Epstein and a 1996 criminal complaint from a former employee.

An email dated Jan. 8, 2020, shows Trump mentioned in flight records and mentions he “traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware),” US attorney from the Southern District of New York wrote.

“In particular, he is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present,” the email reads.

On a flight in 1993, Trump and Epstein “are the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Trump, and then-20-year-old.”

“On two other flights, two of the passengers, respectively, were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case,” the assistant attorney said.

Additionally, an email to Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, from an email address titled “The Invisible Man,” requests “some new inappropriate friends.”

The message sent on Aug. 16, 2001, states the person was at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family. The sender signs off as “A.”

Maxwell responded on the same date with, “So sorry to disappoint you; however, the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.”

In October, King Charles III stripped Prince Andrew of his remaining titles and evicted him from his royal residence over his ties with Epstein. He is the younger brother of Charles and the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Andrews’ decade-long friendship with Epstein ended in 2011 after Epstein threatened to sue Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, for defamation. Ferguson had publicly denounced her relationship with Epstein due to his 2008 sex offender conviction.

The Justice Department released all Epstein-related materials after Congress passed the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” law last month.