US launches further attacks in Yemen against Houthis

The US military attacked the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen on Sunday, according to US Central Command (Centcom).

Centcom stated that the US attacked a missile on land and four anti-ship missiles that were about to be launched at ships in the Red Sea.

The most recent move happened after the US and UK attacked Houthi targets together.

The US has said it will do more to stop groups supported by Iran in Iraq and Syria.

On Friday, the US attacked targets connected to a group in Iran in Iraq and Syria. This was in response to three US soldiers being killed in a drone attack on a military base in Jordan on January 28th.

Jake Sullivan, who advises the government on keeping the country safe, said there will be more actions taken to stop the groups causing harm.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is going to the Middle East. He will visit Israel, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the West Bank.

Mr Sullivan said the most important thing for Mr Blinken would be to make a deal between Israel and Hamas. This deal would involve releasing hostages in exchange for stopping the fighting in Gaza.

“We will keep pushing for it without stopping,” Mr. But now it’s up to Hamas to make a decision.

Israel’s attack on Hamas has caused the deaths of over 26,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry controlled by Hamas in the area. Hamas attacked southern Israel and about 1,300 people were killed.

The Houthis started attacking ships in the Red Sea to support Hamas. This made big shipping companies avoid the area and hurt global trade.

Egypt made almost half the money it usually does from the Suez Canal in January. The amount of ships using the canal also dropped by more than a third.

On Saturday, the US and UK launched attacks in the southern part of Yemen’s capital city, Sana’a. A human rights activist and local resident said houses were shaking because of the strikes.

Houthi officials talked back and said they will fight back against the US-led strikes.

In response to the attacks on Saturday, the group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, wrote on X: “These attacks will not stop us from supporting the strong Palestinian people in Gaza. We will not ignore or let the attacks go without consequences. ”

Before, the White House said that it’s air strikes on Iran-supported targets in Iraq and Syria are just the start of its response to Iran, not the end.

Iran says it did not attack the US base in Jordan with a drone. A group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is connected to Iran, says it is responsible.

But the US says that Tehran was involved in the attack and claims that the drone was made in Iran.

President Biden wrote to the US Congress and said that the strikes on Friday were aimed at buildings used by Iran’s military and their associated groups.

Iran’s IRGC has supported and trained the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Mr Biden said that the places they attacked were used for commanding, storing weapons, training, getting supplies, and other things.

He said that the strikes were meant to stop these groups from attacking again, and were done carefully to avoid making the situation worse or hurting innocent people.

He also said he would take more action against the IRGC and people and places connected to them if needed.

Other countries in the region, like Iraq and Syria, are getting more and more upset about the American attack.

“No one told us there would be a strike, not during the strike or that night,” Farhad Alaaldin, who helps the leader of Iraq, said on the BBC’s Newshour show about the strikes that happened on Friday.

He said that whether a warning is given or not, it doesn’t change the fact that Iraq is a independent country.

A large group of people came together in Baghdad on Sunday to show their sadness for 17 militia members who were killed in the US air strikes.

The group shouted that America is very bad and evil, and they held up pictures of the people who had been hurt as they walked behind the ambulances carrying their bodies.

The foreign minister of Oman said that he is very worried about the ongoing increase in tension in the area. This information was shared with the Oman News Agency.

Badr Albusaidi is asking if the US attacks are really helping. He thinks they might make the region less safe and stable, and might make it harder to deal with problems like violence and extremism.

Washington thinks that the attacks have “weakened the militia’s abilities” and have been effective, according to Mr. Sullivan’s statement on Sunday.

He said the US doesn’t want to keep fighting in the Middle East for a long time, but is ready to handle any threats from any group.

He refused to say if the US had decided not to do attacks in Iran.

After the attacks in Iraq and Syria on Friday, American forces were also attacked, a US defense official told the media.

The attack targeted American forces stationed at Euphrates in Syria by shooting rockets at them. The person in charge said that nobody got hurt and nothing got broken.