US launches second attack against Yemeni Houthis

The US says it launched another attack on a Houthi target in Yemen on Saturday, which is the second attack on the group in two days.

The US said they did another action to target a Houthi radar site.

The Houthis promised to retaliate strongly to the attacks, and said no one was hurt.

The strikes happened because the Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea for weeks.

The UK and US worked together to bomb almost 30 Houthi locations with help from countries like Australia and Canada.

The US Central Command used missiles to attack a Houthi radar site in Yemen. The attack happened one day ago.

It was a military strike that happened in Yemen at 03:45 local time.

The strikes were meant to weaken the Houthi’s ability to attack ships at sea.

The Houthi spokesman told Al Jazeera that they will respond strongly to the new attack, and it didn’t cause any injuries or damage.

Another Houthi representative, Mohammed Abdulsalam, told Reuters that the attacks didn’t really affect their ability to stop ships from Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

Since November 19th, the US Central Command said the group tried to attack and bother boats in the Red Sea and the gulf of Aden 28 times.

Many people came together in Saana on Friday to protest against the US-UK strikes and show support for Palestine. They chanted slogans against the US and in favor of Palestine.

Tensions have increased because people are worried that attacks in Yemen could make the Middle East more unstable.

Both the UK and US say they are protecting shipping routes and not involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The White House says that 15% of the world’s trade that goes by sea goes through the Red Sea. This means China has 8% of the world’s grain, 12% of the oil that is transported by sea, and 8% of the world’s liquified natural gas.

The Houthis are causing a big problem for shipping companies, so some of them have stopped working in that area. The cost of insurance has also gone up a lot since December.

London and Washington supported Israel after the 7th October attacks by Hamas. Around 1,300 people were killed and 240 were taken hostage.

Israel has been attacking Hamas in Gaza with air strikes and ground operations. According to the health ministry in Gaza, around 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and many more are believed to be dead under the rubble.

In reaction to the war, the Houthis said they were on the side of Hamas and started attacking ships they claimed were going to Israel or had connections with Israel.

The Houthis are a group of fighters from a smaller part of the Muslim religion in Yemen called Zaidis. They are named after the person who started the movement, Hussein al-Houthi.

The main government in Yemen is led by the Presidential Leadership Council. President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi gave his powers to this council in April 2022. It is located in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Mr. Hadi fled to in 2015.

Most people in Yemen live in places ruled by the Houthi group. The Houthis also rule the Red Sea coast, in addition to Sanaa and northern Yemen.