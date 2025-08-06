US Makes It Harder and Expensive for Malawi and Zambia Travellers: US$15,000 Visa Bond Imposed Under New Rules

US Slaps $15,000 Visa Bond on Malawi and Zambia Travellers

Travelling to the United States is about to get tougher and more expensive for some African visitors.

US Slaps $15,000 Visa Bond on Malawi and Zambia Travellers

Starting August 20, citizens of Malawi and Zambia applying for US tourist or business visas (B-1/B-2) will be required to pay a visa bond of up to $15,000 before being issued a visa. This is part of a new pilot programme rolled out by the US State Department to curb visa overstays.

According to a notice on the State Department website, only those deemed “otherwise eligible” for the visa will be asked to post a bond. The amount—$5,000, $10,000, or $15,000—will be decided during the visa interview.

The US says this move targets travellers from countries with high rates of overstaying, weak screening systems, or those offering citizenship without residency requirements. Officials say it’s also influenced by foreign policy considerations.

A spokesperson explained that the list of countries could change over time, depending on data and evolving concerns. For now, Malawi and Zambia are first on the chopping block.

The bond isn’t a fee—it’s a refundable deposit. If the traveller leaves the US on time and follows all visa rules, the money will be repaid in full.

But it’s not all smooth sailing.

Limited Airports Only; Fly Elsewhere and Risk Trouble

Travellers who post a visa bond must enter and exit the United States via only three airports:

Boston Logan International Airport

New York’s JFK International Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport

Anyone arriving or departing from a different US port of entry may be denied access or have issues with registering their departure.

This move is part of former President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, which included a travel ban on 19 countries and calls for stricter border control.

Data from 2023 shows that several African countries—Burundi, Djibouti, and Togo, among others, also had high visa overstay rates, raising speculation that more names might be added to the bond list soon.

The visa bond policy is expected to cause serious concern among those planning to travel to the US from affected regions, especially for families, students, and small business owners who may struggle to raise such large sums upfront.