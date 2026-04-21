US Marines Training Cape Town Metro Police ‘Not Authorised’



New developments suggest that the reported involvement of the United States Marine Corps in training metro police in Cape Town may not have been formally authorised at a national level, intensifying concerns around the situation.





According to officials, South Africa’s national Ministry of Police has stated it was not aware of the training exercise, raising serious questions about who approved it and under what legal framework it took place.





The incident, which took place at Muizenberg Beach, involved metro police cadets participating in what the City describes as a “routine fitness drill” led by US Marines stationed at the US consulate.





However, this explanation has not eased tensions.



Critics, including political figures and civil society groups, argue that:





Municipal police training must follow national policing laws and oversight



Any foreign military involvement requires clear authorisation and accountability





The situation raises constitutional and sovereignty concerns



Some organisations have gone further, warning that such actions risk blurring the line between military and civilian policing, which South Africa’s legal framework is designed to prevent.





At the same time, Cape Town officials maintain the exercise was:



Informal



Limited to physical fitness



Conducted at no cost



Not a formal military or policing operation





Despite this, consultations are now underway across government departments to determine the full details, legality, and implications of the incident.



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