US Mass-Producing Low-Cost LUCAS Drones to Counter Iranian Threats



The Pentagon is ramping up production of the Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS), a $35,000 kamikaze drone reverse-engineered from Iran’s Shahed-136 design.

Developed by Arizona-based SpektreWorks, LUCAS delivers similar range and payload at a fraction of the cost of traditional cruise missiles, which often exceed $1 million each.





CENTCOM deployed LUCAS in late 2025 under Task Force Scorpion Strike, with its first combat use during Operation Epic Fury against Iranian targets. Admiral Brad Cooper has called the system “indispensable” for enabling high-volume, precise strikes that overwhelm defenses through swarm tactics.

https://youtu.be/pDPmCfMJ3Kk?si=XYBe-NIu_s_TQpeW





By adopting and improving an enemy concept, the U.S. military shifts toward affordable, attritable munitions suited to sustained conflict.

This pragmatic move restores balance against low-cost drone threats and demonstrates American engineering’s ability to adapt and outproduce adversaries.

Production scale-up aims to field thousands, ensuring decisive advantage in the evolving battlefield.