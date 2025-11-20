Breaking news



US may attend G20 Summit after initial boycott



The United States appears to be reconsidering its decision to skip the Johannesburg G20 Summit, scheduled for 22–23 November, according to SABC.





This marks a sharp reversal after President Donald Trump previously announced that no U.S. officials would attend, citing alleged human rights abuses in South Africa and persecution of white Afrikaners.





Behind-the-scenes diplomatic developments suggest Washington is now open to participating.



South Africa’s International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, stressed that U.S. officials must attend if the country wishes to take over the 2026 G20 presidency, warning that a ceremonial handover may not be possible otherwise.





The shift comes amid tensions over South Africa’s G20 priorities, including debt relief for poorer nations and a “just energy transition,” which Washington has indicated could conflict with U.S. policy.





For South Africa, hosting the U.S. could bolster its efforts to frame the summit around “solidarity, equality, and sustainability.” Whether the U.S. engagement is substantive or largely symbolic remains to be seen as world leaders gather this weekend.