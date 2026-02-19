US military prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend

The US military has positioned forces for a possible strike on Iran as early as this weekend, but Donald Trump has not yet authorized military action, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

White House officials have been informed that, following a rapid buildup of air and naval power in the Middle East, US forces could be prepared to act within days. Even so, sources say Trump remains undecided, weighing arguments from advisers and allies while considering both the risks and potential benefits of military intervention.

Senior national security officials met Wednesday in the Situation Room to assess options related to Iran. The president also received briefings from special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on indirect diplomatic contacts with Iranian representatives held earlier in the week. It remains unclear whether Trump will reach a decision before the weekend.

“He is spending a lot of time thinking about this,” one source said.

Indirect talks between US and Iranian negotiators in Geneva lasted more than three hours but ended without a breakthrough. While Iran’s chief negotiator described agreement on general “guiding principles,” a US official cautioned that significant issues remain unresolved.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Iran is expected to clarify its negotiating position in the coming weeks but declined to indicate whether Trump would delay potential military action during that time.

“I’m not going to set deadlines on behalf of the president of the United States,” Leavitt said, emphasizing that although diplomacy is preferred, force remains an option.

The military posture in the region has intensified. The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, among the most advanced in the US fleet could arrive in the area soon, joining other recently deployed assets. US Air Force refueling aircraft and fighter jets based in the United Kingdom have also been repositioned closer to the Middle East, sources said.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery analyzed by the Institute for Science and International Security indicates that Iran has reinforced key nuclear facilities with additional layers of concrete and earth, potentially to shield them from attack.

The timing of any action could intersect with several high-profile events. The Winter Olympics conclude Sunday, Ramadan has just begun, and Trump is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union address next week. It is unclear whether those milestones factor into his deliberations.

In recent remarks, Trump has reiterated that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and has suggested broader ambitions, including possible regime change. However, he has not clearly outlined specific objectives for a military campaign, nor has he formally sought congressional authorization for large-scale action.