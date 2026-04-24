US military shoud win the Nobel Peace Prize EVERY YEAR for bringing peace through strength- Pete Hegseth

BREAKING: O.M.G. Pete Hegseth goes full 1984 by declaring that the US military shoud win the Nobel Peace Prize EVERY YEAR for bringing “peace through strength!”





It really is astonishing to see the doublespeak being deployed by the Secretary of War Crimes to the media.



The snarky bandits over at TMZ set up Pete Hegseth with a very revealing question, asking him whether he would “consider changing the name again to the Department of Peace since that’s what we’re all after?”





“Well that’s the pursuit. It’s a great question actually. You go from defense to war because you want to be proactive about peace through strength.”





“And really, I gave a speech in front of generals about what the ethos of the War Department is all about because I wanted to go through every echelon of this department. means something. It’s not just words. And when you fight a war the right way, the ideas on the other side you bring about, peace.”





“That is what we’d like to see the most. In fact, I once did a video about the one institution that should win the Nobel Peace Prize every single year is the United States military because we are the guarantor of the safety and security, not just of our country, but of a lot of people in this world.”





This is utterly dystopian and a truly horrifying whitewashing of the United States’ military track record over the past few years.



Far from “bringing peace,” terrorism and war follows wherever the United States treads.





The United States military invaded and destabilized Afganistan, condemned an entire generation of kids to never knowing a day of peace in their lives, and killed a quarter of a million people. The regime we aimed to topple still reigns today.





The United States military invaded and destabilized Iraq, leading to the deaths of a million people and throwing an entire region into endless chaos, fueled the rise of ISIS, and condemned an entire generation of kids to never knowing a day of peace in their lives





The United States military’s expansionism in Africa has led to the rise of al-Qaeda groups in West Africa that control huge amounts of territory and commit horrifying terror attacks all the time; Somalia has still never known peace since US meddling in their affairs.





Hegseth and the Pentagon just killed thousands and thousands of Iranians for no reason, including a school full of little children, and are raining terror and destruction on innocent fishermen across the Caribbean.





There is no force in the world that has sown as much violence and chaos over the past two decades as the United States military, and to say they should be given the Nobel Peace Prize EVERY YEAR is to spit on the graves of all the hundreds of thousands of innocent people who have died to suit the greed of American imperialism.



There’s no hell hot enough for Pete Hegseth.-Really American