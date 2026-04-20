US Navy Enforces Iran Blockade, Seizes Defiant Ship as Tehran Threatens Revenge



The US Navy just delivered a clear message to Iran: the blockade holds.





In the Gulf of Oman, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo ship MV Touska after it ignored repeated warnings and tried to breach the American naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz. After hours of defiance, Spruance fired rounds into the vessel’s engine room, disabling it. US Marines then boarded and took full custody of the ship, which was bound for China and already under US Treasury sanctions for past illegal activity.





President Trump confirmed the operation, stating the Navy “stopped them right in their tracks.”



Iran’s top military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, blasted the move as “maritime and armed robbery” and a violation of the fragile April ceasefire. They vowed a swift retaliation, calling it piracy by the US military.





This marks the first kinetic enforcement of the blockade, which aims to choke off Iran’s oil exports and shipping through its ports. The critical Strait of Hormuz — gateway for much of the world’s oil — remains a flashpoint, with Iran previously reopening and then re-closing it amid the standoff.





Markets are already feeling the heat: crude prices climbed toward $91 a barrel, while equity futures took a hit as Pakistan-mediated talks hang in the balance before the truce deadline.