Breaking News : US Navy MQ-4C Triton Drone Disappears Over Persian Gulf After Emergency Signal!





In a tense development amid US-Iran relations, a US Navy MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle vanished from radar on February 22, 2026, while conducting surveillance operations south of Iran. Flight tracking data shows the drone, registration 169660 and callsign OVRLD1, broadcast a 7700 emergency transponder code before disappearing at approximately 32,900 feet.





The cause remains unconfirmed, with no official statement from the US Department of Defense. Speculation includes possible mechanical failure or external interference, but experts urge caution until verified.