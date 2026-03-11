Report: US Navy Rejects Escort Requests for Ships in Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran War.

The U.S. Navy has turned down repeated pleas from the shipping industry for military escorts through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict with Iran began. A senior administration official confirmed the denials, which extend even to four U.S.-flagged vessels.

The Navy cites unacceptable risks from Iranian mines, drones, fast-attack boats, and other asymmetric threats in the narrow chokepoint.

Traffic through the strait, which handles about one-fifth of global oil supply, has largely stopped, pushing crude prices toward 2022 peaks and raising alarms over potential market chaos.

President Trump has stated the Navy will provide escorts once conditions improve and risks drop. The Joint Chiefs are reviewing options, but no firm timeline exists. Experts note that no current coalition possesses enough warships to fully secure the passage against Iran’s capabilities.

The situation underscores the challenges of protecting vital energy routes in active conflict without escalating further.