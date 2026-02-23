BREAKING: US Navy Spy Drone Sparks Gulf Mystery After Mayday Signal Near Iran





A high-tech US Navy surveillance drone has vanished in dramatic fashion over the tense waters of the Persian Gulf moments after sending out an emergency signal.





The unmanned MQ-4C Triton reconnaissance aircraft was reportedly operating south of Iran when it suddenly broadcast a distress alert before disappearing from radar screens. The cutting-edge drone, used for long-range maritime intelligence missions, has not been located.





There has been no official confirmation from the US military on what triggered the alarm. Early speculation ranges from a serious technical malfunction to the possibility of external interference, but authorities have yet to comment publicly.





The incident comes amid heightened sensitivity in the region, fuelling questions about what really happened in the skies over the Gulf. Defence watchers and international observers are now awaiting updates as the mystery deepens.