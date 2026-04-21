US Navy Strikes Again: Boards Iranian Shadow Fleet Tanker in Bold Global Takedown





American forces wasted no time overnight, boarding the stateless M/T Tifani tanker in the Indo-Pacific region as part of a relentless crackdown on Iran’s shadow fleet.





Footage shows US personnel fast-roping from a helicopter onto the deck of the vessel, swiftly taking control with no resistance visible. The operation highlights America’s unmatched naval reach, hitting sanctions-busters wherever they try to hide.





The Department of Defense made it crystal clear: “As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran—anywhere they operate.”





No safe harbors left for Tehran’s oil smugglers. Iran’s shadow fleet is shrinking fast, and the US Navy is just getting started.