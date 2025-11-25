US officially labels Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his allies as Foreign Terrorist organization

The Trump administration has taken a significant step by designating Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his close associates as members of a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). This classification targets the group referred to as “Cartel de los Soles” (Cartel of the Suns). Experts often cite this term as a representation of corrupt Venezuelan officials and a loose network rather than a traditional, structured criminal entity.

Announced on November 16, this classification is a crucial part of Washington’s escalating strategy against the Venezuelan government.

The designation permits the US administration to impose stricter sanctions against Maduro’s assets and infrastructure. More notably, according to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the FTO label provides the United States with a “whole bunch of new options” for action. Although the designation does not explicitly authorize lethal force, it significantly enhances the US’s ability to consider military action in the region.

This move follows months of heightened tensions, including a major US military buildup. More than a dozen warships and 15,000 troops are currently positioned in the region under what is termed “Operation Southern Spear.”

Previous anti-drug trafficking operations conducted by the US military have already resulted in significant casualties, underscoring the severity of the ongoing actions. The US military has also conducted significant aerial demonstrations off Venezuela’s coast, leading the Federal Aviation Administration to issue warnings that prompted some international airlines to postpone flights from Venezuela.

Despite the aggressive military posturing and new designation, President Trump has maintained a complex strategic landscape, leaving a diplomatic discussion with Maduro as a possibility.

The administration emphasizes that its immediate focus is on curtailing the illegal trafficking of migrants and drugs, yet regime change is widely viewed as a potential outcome of these sustained efforts. President Trump himself suggested that discussions might be feasible “at a certain time.”

However, the administration’s aggressive approach faces considerable domestic opposition. A CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that 70% of Americans oppose military intervention in Venezuela. Furthermore, 76% believe the administration has not provided a clear explanation of its military strategy, indicating a lack of clarity in public communication.