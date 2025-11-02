US President Donald Trump redesignates Nigeria as ‘Country of particular concern’ over Christian Genocide claims

US President Donald Trump’s administration has redesignated Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ over reports of genocide against Christians.

In a statement issued on social Media, on Friday, October 31, Trump said Christianity was facing an existential threat in Nigeria.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!

I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me.’

The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!”

US Senator Ted Cruz recently made the claim of a Christian genocide in Nigeria, a claim that has refuted by the Federal government and some Religious leaders.

Senator Ted Cruz alleged that Nigeria is experiencing a “Christian genocide,” claiming that Christians are being targeted and executed for their faith by Islamist terrorist groups.