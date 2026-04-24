US President Donald Trump rules out striking Iran with Nuclear Weapon

US President Donald Trump clarified on Thursday night, April 23, that he will not utilize nuclear weapons against Iran, despite his earlier declarations regarding the total destruction of the nation’s civilization.

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump questioned the necessity of such an arsenal, stating, “Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we’ve, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it?”

He further asserted that “A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody.”

This shift in rhetoric follows an April 7 threat in which Trump warned that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back.”

Shortly after that statement, he agreed to a ceasefire that remains in effect during the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

While Vice President JDVance had previously suggested the U.S. was prepared to use weapons not yet seen in the conflict, the White House has consistently denied that these comments constituted a nuclear threat.

Trump emphasized that his primary objective is ensuring an Iran “without a nuclear weapon that’s going to try and blow up one of our cities or blow up the entire Middle East.”

This position comes despite Iran’s consistent denials of seeking such weaponry and UN reports indicating that an atomic device was not imminent prior to the outbreak of hostilities.

The US President’s absolute stance against nuclear use appears to challenge established U.S. nuclear doctrine, which has historically reserved the right to use such weapons and has rejected “no first use” policies.

This development adds a new layer to the administration’s complex history with nuclear policy, which has previously included calls to end the moratorium on nuclear testing and a general reliance on the arsenal as a strategic deterrent.