The United States is reportedly ignoring repeated requests from several Gulf states seeking to replenish their stocks of interceptor missiles used in air defense systems, raising concerns among regional allies amid growing missile and drone threats.





According to reports, Gulf countries have asked Washington to urgently resupply interceptor missiles used by systems such as Patriot and other advanced air defense platforms. These interceptors are critical for defending against incoming ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. However, sources indicate that these requests have not been addressed despite the escalating security situation in the region.





The issue comes at a time when Gulf states are facing sustained missile and drone threats, particularly from Iran and its regional partners. Air defense systems in the region rely heavily on interceptor missiles supplied by the United States, and continued use in combat operations has significantly depleted existing stockpiles.





Reports suggest that Washington’s reluctance to replenish these inventories may be linked to broader strategic considerations. The United States is currently managing high demand for interceptor missiles across multiple theaters, including support for Ukraine and Israel, while also maintaining its own military readiness. This has placed significant pressure on existing missile production and stockpiles.





Some analysts warn that delays in resupplying Gulf partners could create vulnerabilities in regional air defense networks. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar depend heavily on U.S.-supplied missile defense systems to intercept incoming threats, and shortages could limit their ability to respond effectively to sustained attacks.





The situation highlights the growing strain on Western missile inventories as modern conflicts increasingly rely on large numbers of drones and missiles. Interceptor missiles are expensive and produced in limited quantities, making rapid replenishment difficult during prolonged conflicts.



Source: Militarnyi (citing Middle East Eye)