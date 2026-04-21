US says it boarded sanctioned stateless tanker in Indo-Pacific

US forces conducted a maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned tanker M/T Tifani overnight without incident in the Indo-Pacific, the Department of War said on Tuesday.

The department said in a post on X that the operation was a right-of-visit boarding and formed part of wider maritime enforcement efforts against illicit networks providing material support to Iran.

“As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran—anywhere they operate,” the post said. “International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain.”