US seizes Iranian oil tanker carrying 1.9 million barrels, Attorney Pirro says

US forces have seized a vessel carrying approximately 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean, US Attorney Pirro said on Thursday, adding the operation was carried out under a federal seizure warrant.

“Overnight, pursuant to a seizure warrant submitted by my office and signed by a federal magistrate, US forces interdicted the dark fleet vessel, M/T Majestic (formerly known as the M/T Phonix), while carrying approximately 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean,” Pirro posted on X.

“Earlier this week, US forces similarly seized the M/T Tifani based on one of our seizure warrants. It too was laden with approximately 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil. We will continue to relentlessly investigate, track, and pursue these cases, using every lawful authority to hold sanctioned actors and those who support terrorism accountable, and to deny them of any ability to profit from illicit maritime activity,” she added.