US senator calls on FIFA to cover public transportation costs for the 2026 World Cup

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on FIFA to cover public transportation costs for the 2026 World Cup, following reports of massive fare hikes planned for host cities.

Schumer’s demand came on Tuesday, April 14, after The Athletic reported that New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) is considering charging fans over $100 for a return trip from Manhattan’s Penn Station to MetLife Stadium, a journey that normally costs $12.90.

The New York Democrat argued that the world governing body, which is projected to generate roughly $11 billion from the tournament, should not leave local residents and commuters to subsidize its windfall.

“The least FIFA can do is ensure New York residents can go to the stadium without being gouged at the turnstile,” Schumer stated on X. “I am demanding FIFA step up and cover transportation costs for host cities and states.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul echoed these concerns, describing the rumored $100 fare as “awfully high” and emphasizing that the tournament should remain affordable.

While an NJ Transit spokesperson claimed that ticket prices have not been finalized and dismissed current figures as “unconfirmed speculation,” sources within the agency estimate that providing services for the eight matches at MetLife Stadium, including the final on July 19, will cost approximately $48 million. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has already pledged that these costs will not be placed on the backs of local taxpayers.

The friction over transit pricing is not isolated to the New York-New Jersey region. Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority confirmed that return tickets from Boston to Gillette Stadium would jump from $20 to $80 during the tournament.

As host cities grapple with the logistical expenses of the global event, the pressure on FIFA to redistribute its record-breaking revenue toward local infrastructure and accessibility continues to mount.