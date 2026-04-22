US sets 2 hard terms for talks—open hormuz, full authority required





The United States has laid out two key conditions for any new round of negotiations with Iran.





First, Tehran must fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure unrestricted global shipping. Second, Iran’s delegation must arrive with full decision-making authority to finalize any agreement on the spot.





The conditions signal Washington’s push to avoid prolonged or inconclusive talks, while increasing pressure on Iran to make immediate and binding commitments.





With both sides now drawing firm lines, the path to diplomacy appears increasingly narrow—shifting the standoff toward a high-stakes test of leverage rather than compromise.