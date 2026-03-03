US slaps sanctions on Rwandan Military and four of its top commanders over DR Congo peace deal ‘violation’

The United States has imposed sanctions on the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and four of its top commanders, accusing them of providing direct operational support to the March 23 Movement (M23) in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The move comes less than three months after the signing of the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity, a US-backed agreement aimed at reducing tensions and fostering cooperation in the Great Lakes region.

Announcing the measures in Washington, US officials said the sanctions were triggered by M23’s seizure of Uvira shortly after the December 4, 2025 signing of the accords — an action described as a direct breach of the peace deal.

According to Thomas Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Rwanda’s continued military backing has enabled M23 fighters to capture Congolese territory and carry out serious abuses.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the RDF allegedly deployed thousands of troops into eastern Congo and supplied M23 with advanced military hardware, including drones, air defense systems and GPS jamming equipment. The department also accused Rwanda’s military leadership of providing training and recruitment support to the rebel group.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would use every available tool to ensure compliance with the Washington Accords, calling for the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops, weapons and equipment from Congolese territory.

Under the sanctions, any property or financial interests belonging to the RDF and the named officers within the United States — or under the control of US persons are frozen. Americans are also barred from conducting transactions with the designated individuals and entities, with violations carrying potential civil and criminal penalties.

The rebel group has consistently accused the Congolese government of breaching ceasefire agreements, including claims that one of its commanders was killed in a February drone strike. Meanwhile, Kinshasa has long alleged that Rwanda is backing the insurgency to destabilize mineral-rich eastern Congo.

Despite M23’s reported withdrawal from Uvira days after capturing the city, US officials say continued support from Rwanda risks escalating tensions and undermining fragile peace efforts in the region.

Washington reiterated its commitment to stability in eastern Congo, warning that further actions could follow if both Rwanda and the DRC fail to honor their obligations under the Washington Accords.