US’ star Alex Morgan announces retirement

Forward for the United States women’s national team, Alex Morgan has announced her retirement in a video shared on social media Thursday.

In her announcement, Morgan also revealed that she is expecting her second child. She plans to play her final match this Sunday when San Diego Wave FC takes on the North Carolina Courage.

“I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you,” Morgan said in the video. “It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer.”

At 35, Alex Morgan has had an illustrious career as a two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medallist. She ranks fifth in U.S. women’s national team history with 123 goals in 224 appearances.

Despite starting throughout the spring, she was not included in the USWNT squad for the 2024 Olympics.

Morgan made her debut for the national team in 2010 and quickly made an impact, scoring a vital goal in Italy during a FIFA World Cup playoff to secure the U.S.’s spot in the 2011 tournament.

soon established herself as a regular starter, forming a dynamic partnership with Abby Wambach, which led to the U.S. finishing as runners-up in the 2011 World Cup and clinching the 2012 Olympic gold.

“I grew up on this team, it was so much more than soccer,” Morgan said in a statement from U.S. Soccer. “It was the friendships and the unwavering respect and support among each other, the relentless push for global investment in women’s sports, and the pivotal moments of success both on and off the field.

“I am so incredibly honored to have borrowed the crest for more than 15 years. I learnt so much about myself in that time, and so much of that is a credit to my teammates and our fans. I feel immense pride in where this team is headed, and I will forever be a fan of the USWNT.

“My desire for success may have always driven me, but what I got in return was more than I could have ever asked and hoped for.”

Despite battling injuries leading up to the 2015 World Cup, Alex Morgan secured her place in the USWNT’s starting lineup as the team fought its way through the tournament, ultimately triumphing over Japan 5-2 in the final.

Four years later, at the 2019 World Cup, Morgan found the back of the net six times, with five of those goals coming in a historic 13-0 victory against Thailand, making her one of the tournament’s top scorers.

In 2023, Morgan participated in her fourth World Cup, starting all four matches for the USWNT. However, the team experienced an unprecedented early exit, being knocked out in the round of 16.