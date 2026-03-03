US ‘Stonewalling’ Gulf Allies on Urgent Replenishment of Air Defense Interceptors as Stocks Deplete Rapidly Amid Iran Conflict





In a significant strain on regional alliances, the United States is reportedly refusing or delaying requests from several Gulf states to replenish their critically depleted stocks of Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles, according to credible sources familiar with the discussions.





Gulf nations, including those directly targeted in recent Iranian missile and drone barrages, have seen their multi-year reserves exhausted in just days of intense defensive operations. One former US official told Middle East Eye: “Whatever munitions were produced in the last couple of months, we have shot several years’ worth of production in the last few days.”





This comes as Bahrain and other Gulf states have been actively intercepting waves of Iranian attacks, with reports highlighting the unsustainable pace of interceptor usage across the region.





The US is also facing its own severe stockpile pressures, prompting discussions about repositioning additional Patriot and THAAD systems including potential shifts from South Korea to bolster defenses at key bases in the Middle East.





Source: Exclusive report by Middle East Eye (published March 3, 2026), citing one Western official and one former US official with direct knowledge of the matter. Corroborated by broader analyses in Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, and regional defense assessments on interceptor depletion rates.





This development underscores the mounting logistical challenges in sustaining prolonged air defense operations against Iran’s attritional missile strategy. Allies are now questioning long-term US commitment to their security amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran escalation.