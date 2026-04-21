US storms Iran-linked ship carrying mystery ‘gift from China’ as Trump confronts President Xi

U.S. forces have seized an Iran-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, as Donald Trump signalled he will not extend the current ceasefire with Tehran ahead of looming negotiations.

The U.S. president said the vessel, identified as the Touska, attempted to breach an American naval blockade and was carrying what he described as a “gift from China,” adding that its contents “wasn’t very nice.” China has denied any involvement in supplying Iran.

According to Trump, the ship was intercepted after being given “fair warning to stop,” with U.S. Marines boarding the vessel during a coordinated operation involving helicopters. He said American forces had taken “full custody” of the tanker.

Speaking to CNBC, Trump suggested Iran had “probably done a little bit of restocking,” implying external support, but added: “I’m sort of surprised, because I have a very good relationship and I thought I had an understanding with President Xi. “But that’s all right. That’s the way war goes, right?”

The incident comes as tensions remain high despite a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, which is due to expire soon. Trump made clear he does not intend to extend the truce. “I don’t want to do that,” he said when asked about prolonging the ceasefire, adding: “I expect to be bombing ’cause that would be a better attitude.”

He also expressed confidence in securing an agreement with Iran, stating: “I expect I’m going to end up with a great deal.” Negotiations are expected to resume in Islamabad, Pakistan, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance reportedly set to attend, although Iranian state media has said no delegation has been sent.

Trump has also called on Iranian authorities to release eight women reportedly facing execution, writing on social media: “To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women… Please do them no harm!”

Meanwhile, Iran has criticised the U.S. actions, with parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf accusing Washington of violating the ceasefire and attempting to force concessions. “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” he said, warning that Iran was prepared to escalate if necessary.

The U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which began last week, has targeted vessels linked to Iran, disrupting movement through one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Trump described the blockade as a “tremendous success,” while also claiming U.S. strikes had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities. “The military is raring to go. They are absolutely incredible,” he said, adding that further action remains possible if talks fail.