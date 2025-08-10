US suspends routine visas from Zimbabwe amid overstay concerns





The US has paused all routine visa applications from Zimbabwe starting August 7, 2025, citing a 10.57% overstay rate among Zimbabwean tourists.





The suspension affects tourist, student, and exchange visas but excludes most diplomatic visas.





This move is part of broader US immigration enforcement targeting several African countries.





No end date has been given, and applicants should monitor embassy updates. The decision disrupts travel, study, and business plans for many Zimbabweans.