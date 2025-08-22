US suspends visa applications in Zimbabwe citing security and overstay concerns





The United States has suspended most routine visa services at its embassy in Zimbabwe, citing concerns with the Harare government and high U.S. visa overstay rates by Zimbabwean nationals.





The suspension affects both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa categories, including student, business, and tourist visas. Diplomatic and official visa applications, however, remain largely unaffected.





The U.S. Embassy in Harare stressed that the move is not a travel ban and that already issued visas remain valid. Applicants currently in the process will be unable to schedule new appointments until further notice.





According to U.S. State Department data, Zimbabwe recorded a visa overstay rate of more than 10% in 2023 among the highest globally.





The embassy said the pause will allow for a review of screening procedures to “safeguard national security and public safety.”





The decision has left many Zimbabwean students, who had secured places at American universities for the new academic year, stranded and uncertain about their future.





Business travelers and families also face costly disruptions, with some considering applying in neighboring countries such as Zambia and Namibia.





No timeline has been given for the resumption of visa services, with the embassy urging applicants to monitor official updates.