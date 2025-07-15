US threatens visa overstayers especially Africans with lifetime ban

The United States government has issued a stern warning to foreign nationals, especially those from African countries, against overstaying their visas.

According to them, severe consequences such as deportation and a potential lifetime ban from re-entering the country are the results of such actions.

The U.S. Embassy restated this policy in a statement on July 14, 2025, stating, “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future.”

This warning comes amid heightened immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, prompted by rising visa overstay rates, particularly among young Africans seeking educational and economic opportunities.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, visa overstays accounted for over 565,000 violations in Fiscal Year 2023, with countries like Chad (49.54%), Equatorial Guinea (21.98%), and the Republic of Congo (29.63%) showing high overstay rates for B-1/B-2 (business/tourist) visas.

However, the absolute number of overstayers from these nations remains low compared to countries like Nigeria, Ghana, or Jamaica, which were not included in recent travel bans.

Under U.S. immigration law, overstaying a visa by more than 180 days can trigger a three- or ten-year re-entry ban, while longer violations may result in a permanent ban.

Foreign nationals, especially Africans, are urged to comply with visa terms or face severe immigration consequences.