US to issue passports with Donald Trump’s photo

The United States Department of State has announced plans to release a limited-edition commemorative passport to mark America’s 250th anniversary, featuring an image of Donald Trump, a move that would make him the first sitting president to appear in a U.S. passport.

According to officials, between 25,000 and 30,000 of the special passports will be issued, with availability expected shortly before July 4 at the Washington passport office. While these will be the default option for in-person applicants there, standard passports will still be available through other application routes.

The commemorative passport will include customised artwork while retaining standard security features. Trump’s image will appear on an interior page alongside a gold version of his signature, while the cover design will differ from the traditional layout, featuring bold gold lettering and a redesigned format. Additional elements include a gold laminate American flag and a “250” emblem marking the anniversary.

A State Department spokesperson said the initiative is intended to celebrate a historic milestone for the United States, noting that the design reflects both national heritage and modern presentation.

The move is part of broader efforts linked to the anniversary, with discussions also reported around featuring Trump on commemorative currency and coins. Traditionally, U.S. passports include imagery of historic landmarks and past presidents such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, but not living leaders.

The introduction of the new passport design represents a significant departure from that precedent and is likely to draw both interest and debate as the anniversary celebrations approach.