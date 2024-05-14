US to maintain its lead over China in the use of AI to pilot military jets

Two Air Force fighter planes recently fought each other in the air in California. A pilot flew and the other by Artificial Intelligent (AI).

The second jet was flown by a computer system, and the most important civilian in the Air Force was sitting in the front seat. This show was the best example of how much the Air Force has improved in creating a technology that started in the 1950s. But there’s still more advanced technology to come.

The United States is trying to be better than China in using artificial intelligence in weapons. People are worried that in the future, machines with AI might be used in wars to choose and attack targets without human control. Authorities say this will never happen, at least not in the US. However, there are concerns about what an enemy might do, and the military believes there is no other option but to quickly deploy US capabilities.

Admiral said, “Whether you want to call it a race or not, it definitely is. ” Christopher Grady is the second-in-command of the military’s top leaders. “We both know that this will be a very important part of future battles. ” China is working as hard as we are.

AI’s origins in the military come from a mix of machine learning and autonomy. Machine learning happens when a computer looks at data and rules to come up with answers. Autonomy happens when decisions are used to take action without needing more input from humans.

This started in the 1960s and 1970s when the Navy made the Aegis missile defense system. Aegis was taught how to find and stop missiles on its own using a set of rules made by people. It can do this faster than a person can. However, the Aegis system could not improve and its actions were only based on the rules it was given.

Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Berardi said that if a system uses “if/then” it is probably not machine learning. Machine learning is a type of AI that involves creating systems that learn from data. He is assigned to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to help with the Air Force’s AI development.

In 2012, AI got better because computers were able to start analyzing information and writing their own rules using big data and advanced computing power. AI experts named it AI’s “big bang. ”

The new information made by a computer following instructions is called artificial intelligence. Machines can be programmed to make their own decisions based on rules they’ve been given. This is a type of AI that allows them to act on their own.

The head of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, got to experience modern warfare this month. He flew in an F-16 fighter jet called Vista, which is controlled by artificial intelligence. They did a practice fight over Edwards Air Force Base in California.

While the jet is the most noticeable sign of the AI work being done, there are many AI projects happening at the Pentagon.

Service members at MIT spent a lot of time organizing pilot conversations to help train artificial intelligence. They wanted the AI to understand the important messages from the less important ones during flights. The aim was for the AI to learn which messages are important to prioritize so that controllers can see them quickly.

The military is making a new way to find your way without using GPS satellites.

In a future war, important GPS satellites could be targeted or disrupted. Losing GPS could make it hard for the US to communicate, find their way and do banking. It could also make it difficult for the military to work together.

Last year, the Air Force used a computer program on a laptop fastened to the floor of a military plane to find a different way to use the Earth’s magnetic fields.

We knew that planes could use the Earth’s magnetic fields to find their way, but it hasn’t been possible because planes make a lot of their own electromagnetic noise. There hasn’t been a good way to filter out the Earth’s signals from all the other signals.

“Magnetometers can detect very small changes,” explained Col Garry Floyd, who leads the Department of Air Force-MIT Artificial Intelligence Accelerator program. “If you switch on the flashing lights on a C-17, we could see it. ”

The AI learned from lots of data and figured out which signals to pay attention to. The results were really impressive, according to Floyd.

“We’re discussing the quality of tactical airdrops. ”

“We believe we have new tools to use if we have to work in a place where GPS doesn’t work. ” “We will do that,” Floyd said.

The AI has only been tested on the C-17 plane. Other planes will be checked to see if they can work without GPS. If they work, the military will have another way to fly if GPS doesn’t work.