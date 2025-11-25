US to provide Intelligence support and defence equipment to Nigeria

The Presidency has announced that the United States Government has affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria.

This includes the provision of enhanced intelligence support, defence equipment, and articles to bolster ongoing operations against terrorist and violent extremist groups within the country.

This commitment follows extensive discussions and engagements held last week in Washington, DC, between a high-level Nigerian delegation and senior US officials. The meetings aimed to strengthen the security partnership between the two nations and explore new avenues for cooperation.

The high-level Nigerian delegation was led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. Its members included the Attorney General of the Federation, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, and the Inspector General of Police. The delegation met with senior officials from across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

According to a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, a core part of the engagement involved refuting allegations of genocide in Nigeria. The delegation maintained that violent attacks affect families and communities across all religious and ethnic lines. They rejected the wrongful framing of the situation, arguing such a portrayal only serves to divide Nigerians and distort the realities on the ground.

The Presidency stated that these discussions offered a crucial opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forge a constructive partnership with the United States, reinforce mutual trust, and advance a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, particularly in the Middle Belt region.

The United States also expressed its willingness to extend complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical support aimed at strengthening early-warning mechanisms.

Both countries agreed to immediately implement a non-binding cooperation framework and to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of cooperation. In return, the Nigerian delegation reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures.

The Federal Government emphasized its awareness of heightened sensitivities regarding religious freedom and security, assuring citizens that firm, urgent, and coordinated steps are being taken to secure the nation.

The announcement from the Presidency comes weeks after US President Donald Trump issued a strong threat, stating he would send US forces into Nigeria with “guns-a-blazing” if the country did not curb what he described as the killing of Christians by terrorists. He had also previously declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over these killings.

Trump had explicitly threatened to stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria and instructed the Department of War to prepare for “possible action” to “completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists.”

In response, President Bola Tinubu had previously refuted the claims of genocide against Christians, maintaining that Nigeria remains committed to religious freedom and tolerance.