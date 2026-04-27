US Treasury warns of sanctions on firms working with Iranian airlines – WSJ

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that businesses and governments risk sanctions if they engage with Iranian airlines designated by Washington, as commercial flights resume from Tehran.

In a statement first shared with The Wall Street Journal, Bessent said companies providing services to such airlines could face penalties under US sanctions.

“Doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines risks exposure to US sanctions. Foreign governments should take all actions necessary to ensure that companies in their jurisdictions do not provide services to those aircraft, including the provision of jet fuel, catering, landing fees or maintenance,” he said.

The warning comes as Iran begins restoring commercial aviation activity following recent disruptions, raising concerns in Washington over renewed international engagement with its aviation sector.

Bessent said the United States would continue to enforce its pressure campaign against Tehran and target any entities facilitating prohibited activity.

“The Treasury will impose maximum pressure on Iran and will not hesitate to act against any third parties that facilitate or conduct business with Iranian entities,” he added.